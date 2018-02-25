Rugby derby is abandoned

Yesterday’s Halifax ARL Challenge Cup game between Ovenden and Illingworth was abandoned after 25 minutes.

Ovenden were leading 10-0 at the time against their Pennine League Championship rivals.

League official Matthew Barraclough has received the referee’s report and said there had been an altercation after a tackle on an Illingworth player.

“It appears there was a shoulder charge which caught an opposition player on the head,” he said.

He understand supporters from both sides had gone onto the pitch but no punches were thrown.

Barraclough said representatives from both clubs would be required to attend a hearing on Monday, March 5.

Title favourites Ovenden and their neighbours Illingworth meet again at the same venue next Saturday.

In the Andrew Bennett Memorial Trophy, Allerton Bywater players walked off and conceded the game after having a player sent off away to Doncaster Toll Bar. They were losing 14-6 at the time.