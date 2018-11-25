Robertshaw rescues Ovenden

A late converted try from Dean Robershaw saved the blushes of Pennine League champions Ovenden as they won 34-32 against Sharlston Rovers at Four Fields yesterday.

Hooker Robertshaw went over from dummy half and Niall Brady added the all-important easy conversion as the Halifax side made it four wins out of four in the league this season.

It came after Rovers had hit the front for the first time in the game with five minutes left.

“We played our get out of jail card,” said Ovenden spokesman Steve Taylor. “We were very poor defensively.”

Craig Miles, a member of the Hunslet Club Parkside’s all-conquering National Conference League side this summer, scored four tries for the visitors.

“He tore us to bits down the middle, we couldn’t handle him,” added Taylor.

Ovenden had their noses in front several times in the contest but Sharlston kept replying. It was 16-16 at half time.

Second row Nick Cassell impressed for Ovenden with his work rate and tackling while young centre Callum Pearson continues to improve and helped set up three of the tries.

The other Ovenden try scorers were Nathan Brown (2) and brother Josh, Graham Charlesworth and Mark Sutcliffe. Brady kicked five goals.

Ovenden, who will host their Yorkshire Cup conquerors Upton next Saturday, have received confirmation that they will play in the Challenge Cup for the first time in several years this season.

They will be involved in next month’s draw as Pennine League representatives.

A King Cross Park side containing a sprinkling of teenagers were beaten 32-8 away to Seacroft Sharks in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash in Division Three.

Only a single point difference separated the teams before the game and it stayed that way for 35 minutes as defences stood firm.

Seasonal debutant Zac Roberts was solid at full back and gave Park opportunities with winger Luke Saltonstall, prop Jordan Myers and centre Ben Robertshaw making breaks, only for the final passes to go to ground.

A lapse just before half-time gave Seacroft a 6-0 lead at the break.

This spurred the home team, who scored again shortly after the interval.

Scrum half Jack Bowman and centre Karl Spring combined for the latter to open Cross’s account.

Second row Talor Foulds Clare put in a man of the match performance with big carries in attack and bigger hits in defence but the Sharks bared their teeth and went on a four-try spree.

The flow was stemmed when utility back Josh Robertshaw went over in the corner.

BARLA Yorkshire Cup, round two: Doncaster Toll Bar 35 Three Tuns 34 (golden point), Upton 38 East Hull Academy 10, Featherstone Lions 4 Lock Lane 50, East Leeds 24 Cutsyke Raiders 26.

Pennine Supplementary Cup, round one: West Leeds 16 Illingworth 46.

Championship: Ovenden 34 Sharlston Rovers 32, Queens v Stanley Rangers P.

Division One: Moorends Thorne Marauders 4 Ossett Trinity 38, Clayton 76 Woodhouse Warriors 12,

Hunslet Warriors 6 Drighlington 20.

Division Two: Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Eastmoor Dragons P, Kinsley Hotel Raiders 24 Methley Warriors 4, Worth Village 24 Crigglestone All Blacks 6.

Division Three: Sherburn Bears 68 Hollinwood 4, Beeston Broncos 34 Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks 14, Seacroft Sharks WMC 32 King Cross Park 8.