Rampant Heath close on leaders

HEATH gave a clinical display and produced another try feast for their home supporters in a 40-12 success against Hullensians yesterday.

The victory at North Dean moves them up to fourth place in Yorkshire One, just four points behind new leaders Old Crossleyans.

Coach Dave Harrison gave starts to Si Brown at centre and Seife Boussaada and Richard Brown in the pack against opponents who had registered back-to-back wins following five successive defeats at the start of their season.

Both sides looking to play fast, open rugby in sunny conditions and Jacob Storey drew first blood for the home side after six minutes, intercepting on half-way and speeding to the try-line. The reliable Ezra Hinchliffe converted.

Jason Merrie made a super run and kicked over the Hullensians defence to the corner but was bundled into touch. Fergus Marsden stole lineout ball but the Hullensians defence held firm in the face of good drives from Chris Moore, Jonny Cole and Olly Cook.

Heath looked solid as the visitors tried to hit back and a Hinchliffe penalty just fell short as Heath began to turn the screw.

Eddie Cartwright had a good run, Si Brown and Storey probed for an opening and then Callum Harriett-Brown and Dan Cole went close as the Hullensians defence began to buckle. Merrie picked up a loose ball and went on a powerful run to score under the posts for a converted try and a score of 14-0 after 24 minutes.

Heath continued to be on top of their game, helped by some astute kicking from Dan Cole. The Heath’s scrum was also dominant with Richard Brown in control of the set piece and he scored the side’s third try, converted by Hinchliffe, for a 21-0 lead on the half time whistle.

Heath started the second half as they had finished the first. Jonny Cole went over in the corner but the pass was ruled forward.

Heath continued to press and superb handling along the back line saw Jordan Moana, on for Si Brown, score the bonus point try for a 26-0 lead after 45 minutes.

Boussadda went off with an arm injury and only a superb cover tackle from Peter Birkett prevented a Hullensians score.

Heath were playing fast, open rugby but failed to collect the final pass. They were gifted seven points when Hullensians had a line-out five metres from their own try line and threw the ball straight to Chris Moore at the back, who had the easy task of scoring. Hinchliffe converted on 55 minutes.

Hullensians’ efforts were rewarded when scrum half Tom Sawden jinked over and added the conversion but Harriett-Brown immediately powered through a static defence for a converted try and 40-7 lead on 72 minutes.

The game was delayed, due to an injury to the referee, before second row Aaron Smith scored Hullensians’ second try, converted by Sawden, before Heath wound down the clock.