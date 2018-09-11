Marshall and Murrell shortlisted for Championship end of year awards

Richard Marshall has been shortlisted for the 2018 Championship Coach of the Year Award.

Marshall, who won the award in 2015, led Halifax to their third top-four finish in four years.

London Broncos coach Danny Ward and Toulouse Olympique coach Sylvain Houles have also been named on the three-man shortlist.

Veteran Scott Murrell is in the frame to be named Championship Player of the Year after another stellar season.

He has made 29 appearances for the club this campaign and has been nominated alongside, Toulouse Olympique full-back Mark Kheirallah and half-back Johnathon Ford, who previously won the League 1 Player of the Year in 2016, along with free-scoring Luke Briscoe of Featherstone Rovers.

Brandon Moore has been nominated for the Young Player of the Year Award for the second consecutive year.

Sheffield Eagles’ Matt Costello and Harry Newman of Featherstone Rovers are also included on the shortlist.

The winners will be announced at the 2018 Betfred Championship and League 1 annual dinner in Manchester on Tuesday, September 25.

The full nominations are below:

Championship Player of the Year: Luke Briscoe (Featherstone Rovers), Scott Murrell (Halifax RLFC), Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique XIII), Johnathon Ford (Toulouse Olympique XIII).

Championship Coach of the Year: Danny Ward (London Broncos), Richard Marshall (Halifax RLFC), Sylvain Houles (Toulouse Olympique XIII).

Championship Young Player of the Year: Harry Newman (Featherstone Rovers), Brandon Moore (Halifax RLFC), Matt Costello (Sheffield Eagles).

League 1 Player of the Year: Ben Cockayne (York City Knights), Connor Robinson (York City Knights), Dane Chisholm (Bradford Bulls) and Sean Penkywicz (Workington Town).

League 1 Coach of the Year: James Ford (York City Knights), John Kear (Bradford Bulls), Leon Pryce (Workington Town).

League 1 Young Player of the Year: Brandon Pickersgill (Bradford Bulls), Ethan Ryan (Bradford Bulls) and Judah Mazive (York City Knights).