King Cross Park’s century of points

King Cross Park notched their biggest win under the club’s current name with a 102-8 success at home to Hollinwood on Saturday.

It maintained the Halifax side’s drive for the title in Division Three of the Pennine League.

They drew level on points with leaders Seacroft and have a game in hand but still have an inferior points different to the Sharks.

Hollinwood did not have a full team and were praised by Park for fulfilling the fixture. The Oldham side battled to the end and gained some reward with two tries.

Park played well and were ruthless.

Their highlights included a fine hat-trick of tries from centre Danny Dewhirst and a perfect 17 out of 17 conversions from all angles by scrum half Aaron Brook.

There was an open age debut for hooker Connor Bateman and a man of the match display from winger Harrison Ward.

Other try scorers were full back Zac Roberts (2), winger Talor Foulds-Clare, stand off Ben Hellowell (2), prop Nathan Raynor, hooker Karl Spring, prop Ellis Nuttall, second rowers Niall Green, Will Sutcliffe and Luke Brown (3).