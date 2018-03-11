Heavy defeat for Siddal

Siddal were no match for promoted Hunslet Club Parkside when they belatedly opened their National Conference League campaign yesterday.

The Chevinedge men, playing their first league match under new coach Anthony Murray, were beaten 42-6.

Siddal, hit by retirements and defections since last season’s 16-12 Grand Final defeat by Thatto Heath in October, had been due to travel to West Hull the previous Saturday before the weather intervened.

Hunslet took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half, building a 26-0 interval lead with forwards Jamie Fields and Ben Shulver and half back Danny Rowse prominent.

Murray’s men gave away too many penalties and were on the back foot for the vast majority of the opening 40 minutes.

It took only two minutes for full back Craig McShane to give Hunslet the lead and further tries followed from Michael Hayward, Craig Miles and Kieran Murphy. Fields was in fine kicking form and added all four conversions, Rowse knocking over a penalty just before half-time.

Siddal were better after the break and there was no addition to the score line for 25 minutes.

Hooker Danny Rushworth then touched down wide out following a kick to put Siddal on the scoreboard and Tom Hirst landed a fine goal to make it 6-26.

However, the visitors raised their game again and further tries from Fields, Hayward and stand off Andy Hullock, plus two more goals, took them well clear.

George Ambler was the home man of the match with Byron Smith, Dom Booth and Rushworth also doing their best.

Siddal’s unhappy day was completed when they had to concede their Pennine League Championship match away to Queens.