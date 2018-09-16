Heath win Woodhead derby

Heath extended their string of good results against Old Brodleians with a 28-10 win in yesterday’s first Calderdale derby of the season in Yorkshire One.

The visitors retained the David Littlefair Trophy and ended Brods’ unbeaten start to the season with the more disciplined and controlled performance.

Brothers Dan and Jonny Cole were returning to the club where they first started the game while Heath also had club captain Ian Downsborough back.

Brods kicked of down the slope with a strong wind at their backs and Dan Cole was hit with a late tackle as he cleared, resulting in the first of numerous penalties conceded by the hosts.

Jonny Cole drove forward supported by Downsborough, Chris Moore and Olly Cook as Brods were under the cosh.

A huge clearance eased the pressure but Heath were soon back and after being held up over the try-line they had more success shortly after with an unconverted try from Richard Brown.

The home side tried to press forward but Heath stood firm in spite of losing Moore to the sin-bin.

Ezra Hinchllffe’s superb break was continued by Dan Cole before Callum Harriett-Brown was bundled into touch.

Replacement Jordan Moana was held up over the line and Seiffe Boussadda bundled into touch as Brods clung on.

Brods number 8 Rob Jennings intercepted and set off for the Heath try-line but the visitors’ defence was quick to recover.

Brods maintained the pressure but Heath’s defence was sound and Jacob Storey bundled the ball into touch in a frantic end to the first half.

Heath went straight onto the attack after the break. Olly Cook and Jordan Moana went close before Peter Birkett threw an outrageous dummy and went over on 45 minutes. Hinchliffe’s kick made it 12-0.

Brods’ response was immediate with a try from centre Jason Dodd and the extras from full back Phil Town.

From the re-start Heath went on the attack with Alex McFadden, Cook and Downsborough prominent and Hinchliffe’s penalty made it 15-7 after 55 minutes.

Town clawed back three points on the hour to put Brods back within striking distance and the game was opening up.

Heath centre Eddie Cartwright broke clear but was held up in the Brods 22. The visiting pack was well in control and a penalty from Hinchliffe made it 10-18.

Brods were beginning to tire, Last ditch defence prevented Harriett-Brown scoring and Moana went close before Brown emerged from a scrum to grab a clinching try.

The home side were losing their cool but Heath were not to be intimidated and a superb move from their backs enabled Harriett-Brown to score their bonus point try.