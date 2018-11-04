Heath battle to another victory

HEATH climbed a place to third in Yorkshire One with a 31-19 victory on their first trip to Guisborough since December 2007.

Their fifth successive win was achieved with a powerful second half display in the north east after the teams turned round at 14-14.

Divisional newcomers Guisborough have yet to win, with several narrow defeats, and they battled to the end to ensure Heath had to work hard for 80 minutes.

Dave Harrison was forced into changes when Jordan Moana and Peter Birkett pulled out with injuries, Jack Crabtree coming in at full back and Michael Reynolds at scrum half. Matt Beasty, Richard Brown and Si Brown were on the bench.

Heath began brightly in blustery conditions, allowing their hosts very limited possession. After several near misses, probing runs from Olly Cook and Chris Moore paved the way for quick ball to the backs and Eddie Cartwright smashed his way over for the opening try on six minutes, converted by Ezra Hinchliffe.

Heath continued to probe the home defence. Callum Harriett-Brown had a couple of scything runs but Guisborough clung on to prevent further damage.

When Fergus Marsden was sin-binned for a high tackle they grabbed their opportunity to score a converted try on 25 minutes to level the scores.

From the re-start Heath kicked deep and Guisborough dropped the ball. Dan Cole found touch in the corner and from the line-out Heath’s forwards drove and Cole scored. Hinchliffe converted and Heath led 14-7 after 28 minutes.

Richard Brown replaced Jason Merrie (shoulder injury) but he could not prevent Guisborough applying pressure and levelling the scores with a converted try a couple of minutes before half time.

Beasty and Si Brown replaced Jacob Storey and Seife Boussaada as Heath looked to up their game.

Hinchliffe kicked a penalty on 47 minutes and Heath began to wear down their opponents.

With the wind increasing, Heath’s scrum began to take control and it came as no surprise when Alex McFadden scored and Hinchliffe converted to extend the lead to 10 points.

With Richard Brown in control at the scrums, Reynolds, Cole and Hinchliffe constantly probed the home defence. After Jack Crabtree and Harriett-Brown had gone close, Cartwright scooted over for a bonus point try, converted by Hinchliffe, with 10 minutes left.

Guisborough would not lie down and scored a try on 75 minutes before Heath wound the clock down to secure another vital five points.

The North Dean side’s attentions now turn to a Yorkshire Shield quarter-final under lights at Keighley on Thursday (8pm).