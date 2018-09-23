Hazell plagues Rishworthians again

Rishworthians lost 29-17 Beverley yesterday with the damage done in the first 20 minutes when their hosts scored four unanswered tries.

Each time the visitors gave the ball away they were hit on the counter by the swift Beverley backs, inspired by their back three and chief tormentor Luke Hazell, the Yorkshire under 20s fullback.

In almost a repeat of the same fixture last season, Rishworthians came back strongly but Hazell destroyed them with a late try from a dazzling run.

Hazell started it all off by gathering a kick and setting his backs moving. Rishworthians struggled to stop them and an inside pass to No 8 Alex McPeake produced the first converted try.

Hazell came back to torment them again minutes later, finishing off a burst through the centre for a try in the corner.

The visitors came back well, though, playing the phases until a dropped ball brought a speedy counter-attack and Hazell was there again to combine with centre Will Turnbull for a converted try in the corner.

It was a repeat performance soon after as Rishworthians failed to control the ball and Beverley broke for a fourth unconverted try in the corner.

At last the visitors got their game together. They started controlling the ball better and putting Beverley under extreme pressure.

A penalty took them close to the home line. Flanker Harvey Keighley-Payne, who had an outstanding game, took the ball in the lineout. The forwards drove it on but were held. The ball came out and left wing Will McDonnell burst through the centre to touch down. Josh Kelly converted.

McDonnell was almost in again on the left but Rishworthians were unable to add to their score and went into the break trailing 24-7.

After the restart a great turnover by centre Ben Hinsley saved a try and he and fellow centre Ben Waud put in some strong runs.

But it was a break by lock Callum Heseltine, supported by fellow second row Fraser Swarbrooke, which brought an unconverted try wide out for scrum half George Wright.

Soon after a long pass from Kelly to Keighley-Payne opened up the home defence and he linked well with Heseltine and Swarbrooke to win a penalty near the home line. It was quickly taken and McDonnell was in again at the corner.

It was all Rishworthians, but they could not break through again and looked as if they might have to settle for a losing bonus until once again. Just like last season Hazell proved their undoing.

He gathered a kick in his own half and set off, choosing the perfect line in a mazy run to glide through the floundering Rishworthian defence to touch down in the corner and end any hopes the visitors had of getting anything from the game.

It was a different story at Copley where the Development team thrashed Cleckheaton seconds 76-7, scoring 12 tries.

There were three tries for Jordan Zohs, two each for Kurt Sutcliffe and Anthony Shoesmith, and others by Olly Marshall, Luke Sutcliffe, Jacob Bower, Jack Smart and Joe Billing, who added eight conversions.