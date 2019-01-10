Harrison expecting ‘real battle’

HEATH travel to Yorkshire One leaders Moortown on Saturday (2.15) for a vital game as they look to chase down the Leeds club in the race for promotion.

Moortown last tasted defeat in September when Heath snatched a dramatic 28-26 win at North Dean. Since then this weekend’s hosts are unbeaten in 11 but needed a last-gasp try to get the better of Hullensians last week and also onlu won at Pontefract by 25-24.

Since their promotion to Yorkshire One in 2017, Heath have won three of the four meetings. The last time the sides met at Moss Valley the game ended 21-21.

“There really is nothing between us and we are in for a real battle but I am happy with the way we are playing and am confident the lads can get a result,” said Heath coach Dave Harrison.

Pack men Fergus Marsden, Jordan Moana and Lee Brown, brother of forwards coach Richard, are all available for selection again.

Heath seconds entertain Moortown.

OLD BRODLEIANS host Bradford Salem on Saturday with coach Ollie Akroyd keen to get back in the winning groove and avenge a defeat at Shay Lane earlier in the season.

Brods are on a losing run of four but were far from disgraced in Saturday’s 29-15 loss at Heath.

Brods and Salem are seventh and eighth in the table, with one point between them. Salem won the first meeting 42-20. Brods had a couple of players yellow carded and Danny Belcher kicked seven penalties. Salem edged out Selby 39-36 last weekend.

Akroyd said: “Salem are a good side who play good rugby. It was one of our worst performances of the season at their place and our discipline will need to be better.”

RESURGENT Old Rishworthians face a difficult fixture when they entertain Beverley, who will be looking to do the double over the Copley club.

Beverley won the reverse fixture 29-17 after an early 20-minute onslaught, mainly from their pacey backs.

Rishworthians know that to gain revenge they will have to cut out the mistakes of last week, when they allowed bottom side Guisborough back into a game they had dominated before winning 29-20.

Beverley are sixth after a good win over promotion-chasing Pontefract.

Rishworthians expect to retain most of last week’s winning team and skipper Fraser Swarbrooke returns.

The club’s long injury list is unlikely to shorten before next month, but then there will competition for places as the current incumbents, mainly youngsters, have put on some excellent displays.

OLD Crossleyans make the long trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday looking to bounce back from only their third league defeat of the season, by 18-13 at home to Keighley, last Saturday.

Fifth-placed Middlesbrough lost 32-22 at Dinnington in their latest outing but Crocs’ mission is made a little more difficult due to suspensions and unavailability.

Crocs spokesman Howard Cooper said the game would test the strength of Gareth Greenwood’s Broomfield squad.

“I can only put last week’s performance down to lack of match fitness and frustration, which led to a lack of discipline at crucial times,” he said.

“It was a game to be won and should have been won, although to be fair to Keighley they defended well and made the most of their limited chances.”

HALIFAX Vandals host a Sheffield Medicals side who also have 20 points in Yorkshire Three on Saturday.

Both lost heavily to the top two last Saturday, Vandals by 53-8 at Harrogate Pythons and Medicals by 76-15 at home to Wensleydale.

HALIFAX host Yorkshire Four North West leaders Wibsey having lost 31-7 at Knaresborough last weekend.