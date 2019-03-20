Halifax v Toronto: Extras for fans

Halifax RLFC have launched a major programme of events for spectators at Sunday’s televised home game against Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack.

Club director Dave Grayson said the club had teamed up with supporters’ clubs and fans to form an events project team to welcome the Canadians and to showcase ‘the great work going on at our club’.

“All five of our teams will be in attendance; the first team, the reserves, the academy, the Wheelchair RL team and of course our newly formed ladies team. They will be joined by our nine community RL sides.

“We have the Fanzone, with activities for kids of all ages, and there will be musical entertainment throughout the day, including a guest appearance by local singing star and The Voice contestant Callum Butterworth at pitch side.

“Over 80 Faxettes and Bluebells, plus mascot Halicat will be on hand, and there will be lots of giveaways too,” he said.