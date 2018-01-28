Greetland’s derby double

Greetland All-Rounders completed a Pennine League Division Two West derby double over King Cross Park yesterday.

Two-try Chris Robinson was the star man as they won 36-12 on a very boggy Spring Rock pitch.

The visitors, playing up the slope, almost caught Greetland napping in the opening stages but their winger was bundled into touch.

Greetland went in front on 15 minutes when Dion Groombridge crossed for a try, following a great break from Robinson which was continued by Myles Sugden. Ben Iveson’s conversion attempt drifted wide.

King Cross took the lead five minutes later with a try from Kieran Barber, Adam Brook converting.

The lead was short lived, however, as Greetland Adam Riding backed up another Robinson break.

The home lead should have been extended shortly after when Jake McArthy had the line at his mercy but was unable to control Robinson’s pass.

Man of the match Robinson was again the provider for Sugden to cross near the sticks on the half hour, Jordan Whippey converting.

Just before half time, following a strong Nathan Farnell break, fine inter-passing with Joe Horne resulted in a try for Robinson, converted by Whippey.

Greetland added to their 20-6 interval lead through a Farnell try in the top corner, young Jimmy Crabtree providing the final pass. Joe Batty’s conversion attempt fell short in the strong wind.

The home lead was extended when Groombridge crossed for his second of the day, latching onto McArthy’s well-timed pass. Whippey’s conversion took the total up to the 30 point mark.

King Cross were camped in Greetland’s 20 for an extended period following several penalty awards and their pressure paid off when Rick Humphreys touched down and Brook converted.

However, the All-Rounders had the final say when Chris Murphy took the ball in Greetland’s 20 and passed to Robinson, who ran almost full length to score. Iveson converted.

An encouraging feature of this game was the pin-point passing of Greetland youngsters Max Halsworth and Crabtree from acting half-back.

CHAMPIONSHIP leaders Ovenden had their home game against Upton postponed while Brighouse Rangers and Illingworth both conceded their games in the same section.

Pennine League Championship: Ossett Trinity 30 Brighouse Rangers 0 (walkover), Ovenden v Upton P, Sharlston Rovers 30 Illingworth 0 (walkover).

Division Two West: West Craven Warriors 14 Ovenden A 36, Greetland All Rounders 36 King Cross Park 10, Cowling Harlequins 0 Hanging Heaton 90.

Division Two Central: Birkenshaw Blue Dogs v Wortley Dragons P, Wakefield City 12 Clayton 38, Woodhouse Warriors v Queensbury P, Wortley Dragons v Wyke P, Woodhouse Warriors v Eastmoor Dragons P.

Division Two East: Doncaster Toll Bar 62 Methley Warriors 6, Upton A 18 Kippax Welfare 11, Allerton Bywater v Kinsley Hotel Raiders P, Moorends Thorne 40 Dearne Valley Bulldogs 20.