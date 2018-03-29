Crocs boost promotion bid

Old Crossleyans went a clear second in Yorkshire Two with a 52-10 win away to Old Grovians last night.

The game was played on the 4G pitch at Keighley and brought forward from Saturday, when the Bradford side had indicated they would be unable to raise a team due to the Easter holidays.

Grovians would have faced a five point deduction but the fixture would still have had to be played on a different date.

Crocs, who thumped visitors Wetherby 79-7 on Saturday, had to make several changes due to work and school commitments.

Chris Seymour, Lewis Sharpe and Callum Dunne were selected in the backs with James Wainwright switching to scrum half. Andy Day and Sam Ives were back in the pack.

Any worries the Broomfield men might have had about the timing of the fixture and artificial surface were dispelled as they powered into a 35-5 interval lead.

They finished the 80 minutes with eight tries and six conversions.

Try scorers were Freddie Walker 2, player-coach Ryan Hammond 2, Joe Gallagher, Seymour, Wainwright and Cameron Brannan. Dunne kicked four goals and Gallagher two.

Crocs have three games left in their bid to join local rivals Heath, Old Brodleians and Old Rishworthians in Yorkshire One next season, although Heath have promotion ambitions of their own.

Pontefract are set to be Yorkshire Two champions and the Broomfield side are now five points clear of third-placed Barnsley, who have still to come to Halifax.