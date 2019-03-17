Calderdale flooding: Heath RUFC hit

A clean-up operation was under way at Heath RUFC in West Vale today after the pitches and lower floor of the clubhouse were flooded yesterday.

The North Dean club had no first team fixture and the seconds were due to host Huddersfield but the game was called off after heavy rain.

Members were watching the final matches in rugby union’s Six Nations Championship but had to evacuate the clubhouse late in the afternoon during the England versus Scotland match when the river burst its banks. The water came across the pitches to the car park and ground floor of the club house.

Club spokesman Dave Garforth said at 10.10am today: “The waters have receded and the lads are back down for a big clean up.”