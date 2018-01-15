Brods let it slip in thriller

Old Brodleians were beaten by the last kick of the game on Saturday, losing a cracking Yorkshire One contest at Keighley.

They outplayed their hosts for most of the match but their ill discipline and Keighley’s sheer determination and hard graft limited them to two bonus points.

Both sides contributed to an open game played at a good pace on Keighley’s excellent newly-laid 3G pitch.

Brods were almost unchanged from the previous week’s sparkling win over Moortown, although prop Bennie Pritchett was on the bench with the Brods coaching team not wanting to risk an ankle injury picked up the previous week.

That meant the visitors opened with teenage props Joe Seeley and Pete Ashton, who both acquitted themselves well.

Keighley started brightly with some free flowing rugby. From a scrum, No 8 Leigh Sugden broke free and took a return pass to score wide out.

Brods upped their game and with a good share of possession they attacked from deep, strong running from the backs, especially centre Phil Town, causing Keighley no end of problems.

Eventually the defence cracked and powerful No 8 Rob Jennings broke free on halfway and powered his way to the posts. Centre Town added the conversion.

The Woodhead boys were playing some spectacular rugby but although they pressured the Keighley line they struggled to add to their tally.

Town did kick another penalty and eventually the pressure told as half time approached. A strong break down the left and some good off-loading gave No 8 Jennings his second try, once again converted by Town.

With the score 17-5 and Brods looking capable of adding to their score, Keighley were facing a long afternoon.

However, Alex Brown eased the pressure for the home side with a well struck penalty.

A little later Brods forced a lineout in the Keighley five metre area. Clean ball and a concerted drive gave wing forward Danny Vento the chance to touch down. Town added the difficult touch line conversion.

Keighley, to their great credit, forced their way back into the game and some strong running from their centres took play deep into Brods territory. Quick hands gave Horsfall the opportunity to drive his way to the line, drawing the last man and sending winger Kyle Akrigg over.

The score gave Keighley confidence and from a line out scrum half Lucas Uren, who looked offside, intercepted and then delivered a try scoring pass for supporting forward Stuart Inman. Brown added the conversion.

Brods, not to be outdone, extended their lead with some slick play which gave the outstanding Jennings his hat-trick try. The extras were added by Town.

Brods looked back in charge but a penalty was reversed, allowing the home side to press the Brods line.

With time running out Brods Pete Williams was yellow carded for a high tackle.

The momentum had shifted and from that point onwards Keighley lifted their game. Sustained pressure gave second row Luke Carter a gap that he managed to squeeze through to the try line.

Keighley continued to press the Brods line and there was a second try for outstanding forward Leigh Sugden under the posts. Brown’s easy conversion snatched victory.