Brods are top after two games

Old Brodleians are the early pace setters in Yorkshire One after winning 25-10 on their trip to Hullensians yesterday.

A second bonus-point win of the season sets them up nicely for next weekend’s visit from Heath and will have delighted new coach Ollie Akroyd, although there was still plenty of room for improvement.

Hullensians have always provided stiff opposition on their home ground and Brods were unable to reproduce some of the sparking rugby displayed against Beverley the previous weekend, winning ugly.

The home side held an early territorial advantage and with the help of three penalties conceded by the visitors in their own 22 created enough pressure for prop forward John Clarke to force his way over from close range. Guy Martinson converted to give the home side a 7-0 lead after 10 minutes.

Brods were dominant at the lineout and threatened from the resulting drives. However, handling errors resulted in little continuity in play.

On 25 minutes the Brods pack opted for route one and with deft handling the supporting Ben Hoyle found himself clear and the line at his mercy, only to spill the ball.

Brods found themselves down to 14 men with the yellow card presented to Matt Carbutt and from the resulting penalty Martinson added three more points.

As half time approached Joe Potter kicked a penalty to the corner and from the resulting lineout the Brods pack drove Alex Dawson over the line. The conversion was missed.

Brods were given clear instructions to be more direct in the second half and duly took the game to their hosts. Having camped in the home 22, Rob Jennings took advantage from a five metre scrum to touch down and make it 10-10.

Brods continued to press but tried to force the game in deteriorating conditions and continued to be frustrated by errors.

Potter took advantage of a penalty award 22 metres out to give Brods the lead for the first time.

With seven minutes remaining Hullensians threw everything at Brods but the visitors’ defence held firm with Carbutt working particularly hard to lead a successful rearguard action.

Jason Dodd was shown a yellow card but Brods only redoubled their efforts and Hullensians spilled the ball in a crunching tackle by Tom Ashton. Harris Morris was on it in a flash and sped away to stretch the lead. The conversion from Potter stretched the lead to 13-20.

With very little time left and Hullensians penalised, Potter put his forwards back in the corner for a lineout. They repeated their earlier drive with precision to score their fourth try and a hard earned bonus point.

Brods seconds entertained a strong Otley outfit and their young side acquitted themselves well with a 29-26 victory.

Louise Butler, Jack Moger, Will Mcloughlin and man of the match Connor Murphy were the try scorers.