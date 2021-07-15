Brighouse Rangers cruise to victory over Nottingham Outlaws

Adam Hirst goes on the attack for Rangers in their clash with Outlaws

Andy Esmond opened the scoring in the second minute, strolling in from short range off a fine Adam Hirst short ball, Ben Drennan adding the extras.

Following a period of stalemate, Rangers found their attacking form again, scoring two quick back-to-back tries shortly before the break.

Esmond broke down the left, and found Doug Heseltine on the inside who scorched in from 40 yards out. Then some crisp passing sent Pete Lopag blazing to the corner, Drennan adding the goal from the touchline to make it 18-0 at the break.

Rangers continued to press after the break, returning Loughborough student Tom Oldroyd jinking his way to the line to make it 24-0.

Nottingham steadied the ship for 15 minutes, but a superb Troy Ambler pass found Sean Maloney hugging the touchline who raced to the corner.

Straight from the kick off, Rangers scored from deep in their own half, Esmond busting the defence up the middle, and evading tackle attempts from the full-back and winger to score by the posts. Drennan added the goal.

Outlaws got off the mark with a try but Rangers put the game to bed in ruthless fashion, Lopag crossing in the corner and Drennan again on target to make it 40-6.

Charlie Walker showed a turn of pace to score and Lopag completed the scoring with his hat-trick to make it 48-6.

Coach Lee Robson was full of praise for both teams and the young referee. Rangers are grateful for their match sponsors, DAK Training, who chose Esmond as man of the match, and the opposition coach chose Doug Heseltine, Pete Lopag, and Charlie Walker as his top three performers.