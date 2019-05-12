Yorkshire’s Kohler-Cadmore out first ball

Lightcliffe managed to dismiss Yorkshire CCC’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore first ball at Cleckheaton yesterday but fell agonisingly short of victory in the Bradford League’s top flight.

Explosive batsman Kohler-Cadmore was stumped by Josh Cooper off spinner Suleman Khan after replacing Copley product Toby Thorpe (34) at the fall of the hosts’ second wicket with the total on 73.

Overseas player Khan went on to take 5-53 as the hosts were limited to 162-9 off 44 overs in a rain-shortened contest.

However, that proved tantalisingly out of reach for the Wakefield Road men, who were all out for 158 all out to lose by four runs. Lightcliffe were 58-6 at one stage, with opener Yassir Abbas scoring 36 of those runs and left-arm spinner Andrew Deegan (5-64) doing the bulk of the damage.

An excellent 90-run stand between ex-Cleckheaton player Mark Gill (53 no) and Ibrar Younis (36) threatened to turn the game on its head but Younis fell to returning opening bowler Johnathan Whiteoak and Lightcliffe’s two teenage tail-enders fell to the home attack.

Northowram Fields are still looking for a first win of the season in Championship 2 and they were second best on the short trip to Buttershaw St Paul’s, but denied their hosts victory in an incomplete contest.

Sam Gardner has been their best performer so far in 2019 and he took 4-52 as Buttershaw made 221 all out in the 48th over with James Crossland hitting 77.

Fields’s struggle for runs continued but last pair Joe Hough (16no) and Josh Dodd (10no) earned their side three points and denied their hosts 10 by seeing it at out 115-9 off 42 overs.

Brighouse were the only team in the Conference to notch a win, beating Crossbank Methodists by six runs in a 37 overs per side contest.

They scored 161-5 and restricted their visitors to 155-7.

Barkisland had new overseas player Sachin Jayawardena in their ranks at home to Armitage Bridge but there was no immediate improvement in their Huddersfield League fortunes.

The home side, chasing a revised target of 148 off 20 overs after rain intervened, made 120-7 in reply to the visitors’ 268 all out off 49.4 overs.

Last year’s Championship winners Barkisland have brought in Jayawardena after fellow Sri Lankan Ashan Priyanjan gave back word.

He may need time to adapt to British conditions, however, after taking 0-47 off 10 overs of his slow left arm bowling and making seven runs batting at number three.

Former Elland player Robin Broom, a South African born player with a British passport, dominated the visitors’ innings with a hard-hit 115 off 98 balls.

Jake Finch (4-81) and young Australian opening bowler Ethan Carrington (3-48) did their best to keep Barkisland in the hunt.

Luke Bridges made 42 and opener George Hampshire 21 but Barkisland’s response fell short and they are bottom of the Premiership with only three points.

Championship games involving Elland (at Skelmanthorpe) and Rastrick (at Denby) failed to start.