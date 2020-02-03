Yorkshire One leaders Brods secure vital win at Dinnington

Leaders Old Brodleians brought home five vital league points from their away trip to Dinnington, winning 25-12 in South Yorkshire.

The home side opened well, retaining possession and when they took a lineout close to the Brods line their strong forward pack developed a powerful rolling maul to cross the line and the secure first score after just seven minutes play .

The conversion was missed and Dinnington had a 5-0 lead with the visitors having hardly touched the ball.

Brods’ response was positive and they took the initiative, taking the game to their hosts with some strong running into the Dinnington half by Phil Town and Jamie Dodd.

Having gained good territory, Matty Hoyle made an outside break before releasing the supporting Dom Georgiou with an inside pass for Georgiou to finish well. Christian Georgiou converted in difficult conditions for Brods to take a 5-7 lead.

Brods attacked again down the left with ball in hand and Dom Georgiou scored in the left hand corner to stretch the lead to 12-5.after 20 minutes.

Brods were in control and Jason Dodd ran over his opposite number to score the third try in the corner on 25 minutes to stretch the lead to 5-17.

Dinnington responded well and forced their way over the Brods line, with the conversion putting the game back in the balance at 12-17.

Brods had further chances as the half time approached, a touchdown was brought back for a forward pass and Phil Town broke clear down the right but put a foot in touch .

The second half started with Dinnington taking the game to their visitors, but Brods were awarded a penalty and Christian Georgiou took the opportunity to extend the lead to 12-20.

Brods switched across the field and Phil Town found a little space on the left wing to break clear of the cover defence and finish some excellent rugby with a great try in the corner.

The try brought a bonus point and it was job done with a hard fought away win ahead of next weekend’s derby date with Old Crossleyans.