Yorkshire Men’s League: Brighouse make splash at Bywater

Brighouse Rangers kept up the pressure on Elland at the top of the Yorkshire Men’s League Division One table with a 28-0 win away to Allerton Bywater on Saturday.

After a slow start in Castleford, the visitors started to assert their superiority.

Halfback Ben Drennan slipped a fine ball to a rampaging Ben Waud, who touched down in the 20th minute.

Allerton Bywater tried to hit back but couldn’t turn pressure into points with the Rangers defence impregnable.

With a bit more ball, Rangers produced a try blitz, scoring three times in six minutes.

Big loose forward Waud scored again by the sticks after exquisite close passing between Karl Frankland and Jamie Barraclough.

Two minutes later, Andy Esmond raced 40 yards after a move from the scrum base, scoring under the posts.

Soon after the restart aggressive defence by Rangers led to a spilled ball. Quick hands found Callum Marsden, who crossed on the left to take Rangers into a 22-0 lead at the break, Frankland converting three of the four tries.

In the second half, a blustery shower led to sloppy handling and the game became a battle of attrition.

Rangers forwards Lee Buckley, Lee Robson, Gavin Midgley, Ronnie Bailey, Nicky Barraclough and Callum Heseltine dealt with everything Bywater’s big forwards could throw at them.

With tempers on both sides fraying, a Lee Buckley big hit on his opposite number led to a skirmish and a yellow card.

Despite the one man advantage, Rangers’ try line was never really threatened with the defence outstanding.

With five minutes remaining, Doug Heseltine sliced through a tired a Allerton Bywater defence to score a fine individual try, converted by Frankland, to complete the scoring.

Drennan was man of the match for Rangers. The diminutive half back was not only classy with the ball but he hit hard in the tackle, punching well above his weight.