Calling all keen runners! A number of parkruns in Calderdale and across West Yorkshire will be welcoming those wishing for a morning run on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Parkruns take place across the country and invite participants to complete a timed 5k run around a course.

These are the Christmas Day parkruns taking place in and around Calderdale

Some areas also hold junior parkruns.

These are the parkruns in and around Calderdale which will be hosting runs on Christmas Day and New Year's Day:

Halifax - Shroggs Park, Lee Mount Road at 9am. There will be no New Year's Day run.

Todmorden - Not one on Christmas Day but there's a 10am run on New Year's Day at Centre Vale Park.

Dewsbury - Crow Nest Park, Heckmondwike Road at 9am. There will also be a New Year's Day run at 8.30am.

Huddersfield - Greenhead Park, Park Drive at 9am. There will also be a New Year's Day run at 10.30am.

The Brighouse, Bradford and Oakwell Hall parkruns won't be holding runs on either day.

For more information visit www.parkrun.org.uk.

