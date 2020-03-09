Table-topping Brods warm up for cup classic with Selby success

Old Brodleians stretched their lead at the top of Yorkshire One to nine points with a strong performance and 26-15 win at Selby .

The home side opened in lively fashion, monopolising possession and attacking Brods down the flanks by spreading the ball wide at every opportunity .

Brods defence was often stretched in the first 10 minutes and the home side deserved the first score when their scrum half showed good pace from the base of a scrum to touch down providing Josh Cruise with an easy conversion and an early lead 7-0

The Hipperholme boys had the advantage of a slight breeze at their backs and gradually worked their way into the game.

With their fair share of possession from the set pieces, the visitors started to assert themselves with some controlled rugby and from good positions in the home 22 took the game to their hosts with powerful drives.

After a good spell of pressure, the ball was moved swiftly to the left flank and Danny Chappell’s well timed pass provided space for Dominic Georgiou to break clear of the defence and score in the corner. A superb touchline conversion by Christian Georgiou put Brods level at 7-7 after 30 minutes.

Brods had now built some momentum and worked their way back into Selby territory.

Brods pressure on their hosts forced several penalties and Brods opted to use the touchline in search of a second try. From one well controlled line out, Brods moved the ball to midfield and Matty Hoyle linked superbly with Dom Georgiou for the young winger to touch down again, this time in the right hand corner. Christian Georgiou converted from touch and with the half time whistle sounding Brods were good value for their 14-7 lead .

The hosts stepped up their game after the break and took the ball deep into Brods territory, forcing a handling error from which they took full advantage to bring the score back to 14-12.

Selby continued to press the Brodleians line, but the visitors defence was resolute.

Brods turned the game back to their advantage through good support play and some great handling in midfield. Cameron Wroot made good ground, and with Craig Chappell linking with Christian Georgiou, Brods attacked down centrefield.

The final pass from Christian Georgiou put Ben Hoyle in the clear and the open side flanker beat the covering defenders to the line to top off another fine performance from the experienced number 7.

The unerring boot of Christian Georgiou extended the lead to 21-12 and from the restart the home side again put the visitors under pressure to earn themselves a penalty which Cruise converted, 21-15.

With every point so valuable, Brods set about the task of earning a bonus try point. Cam Wroot picked up at the base of a now dominant scrum and made some hard yards towards the Selby line.

The pressure continued to build and after several attempts Joe Kafatolu finally broke the line with a barn storming run from five metres out.

The bonus point earning score sealed the victory and the large contingent of travelling supporters celebrated a hard earned victory which puts the Hipperholme side in good heart for next week’s big game

Brods will be hosting the final of the Northern Division Intermediate Cup on Saturday when they play Widnes at Woodhead (3.0).

The Hipperholme side will be looking to qualify for the National Semi final which will be played against the Midlands champions on April 11.

Leighton Buzzard RFC and Malvern RFC will be playing for that honour this Saturday and the winners of the semi- final will qualify for the Final to be held at Twickenham on Saturday, May 2.

Brods opponents on Saturday currently play in the Lancashire RU league’s ADM Premier Division where they have a 100 per cent record and top the league with 16 victories.

Last weekend, they warmed up with a 21-34 away win at Aldwinians and will surely be a massive test for the Hipperholme outfit.

A good crowd is expected with a large following from Widnes. The fixture will certainly be one of the biggest games held at Woodhead in the club’s history.