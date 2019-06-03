Sykes Cup: Rastrick floor Premiership foes

RASTRICK will carry Calderdale hopes in the last eight of the Huddersfield League’s Sykes Cup.

The Round Hill men were three-wicket winners in a low scoring contest at division-higher Armitage Bridge yesterday but Barkisland crashed out by 90 runs at home to Golcar.

Armitage Bridge subsided from 34 without loss to 98 all out in the 37th over as Osama Ahmad (5-31) and Asif Afridi (3-6) made inroads.

The outcome was far from a formality when Rastrick slipped to 24-4 but professional Afridi was still there and his 44 not out off 69 deliveries secured victory in the 31st over of the reply.

Barkisland waited a long time for a wicket against fellow top-flight side Golcar, visiting openers Abdul Wahid (126) and Steve Whitwam (102) putting on 204 before both eventually fell to Jake Finch.

Golcar made 264-2 off their 50 overs and Barkisland were always struggling to keep pace with the chase, George Hampshire making 55 and Sachin Jayawardena 39 in a total of 174

WALSDEN are through to the third round of the LCF Cup after a 14-run home win over Chorley in a game reduced to 27 overs per side.

Cameron Hanson (4) and skipper Nick Barker (1) were early casualties after Walsden had been sent in but a 97-run stand between Jake Hooson (65) and Matt Dawson (52) at better than a run a ball set the stage for pro Umesh Karunaratne to crash 45 off 19 balls.

Joe Gale (19 off 8) and James Rawlinson (15 off nine) took the score racing past 200 and left the visitors with plenty on their plates but Chorley gave it a good go with Will Moulton (89 off 64) to the fore.

Walsden used ewight bowlers and Chorley were all out for 207 with the final wicket falling to the third ball of the last over.