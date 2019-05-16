Scully set sights on a title

Undefeated Halifax boxer Kyle Scully is relishing a step up in class of opponent when he fights at the Elland Road Pavilion on May 25, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Scully is unbeaten in four fights since switching to the pro ranks 13 months ago and produced arguably his best performance so far with a points win over Ibrar Riyaz in March, a display which won him the fighter of the night award.

The 22-year-old is eyeing a Central Area title in the near future and says that he is looking forward to facing more challenging opposition in Lee Connolly, a former challenger for the belt.

“It’s about keeping winning and keeping learning in this sport,” he said.

“I’ve seen some videos of Lee Connolly. He’s experienced, he’s had over 50 fights and it’ll be a good test for me.

“He’s been in with some top names, such as Luke Campbell, Joe Cordina and Scott Cardle. He’s fought for a Central Area title as well.

“I’m looking forward to the test, because I need to step up my opposition, if I want to get these opportunities at titles in the near future. I’m really looking forward to this one.”

The Halifax ABC product is due to become a dad in June, but insisted that it hasn’t affected his training.

“After this fight I’m going to wait until the baby’s born and see how to go on from there, but I’d guess that I’d be back out in September.

“I’m still training as I would do otherwise. I’ve just got a really moody girlfriend, that’s all!

“I’ve been in the gym almost every night since my last fight.

“It was a little bit of a struggle to get back into the swing of things, with me working alongside boxing, but I feel like I’ve got into a good routine now.”