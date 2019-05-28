Sandland keen for title tilt after latest win

Halifax heavyweight Josh Sandland is raising his sights after notching another “away win” on Friday.

The 27-year-old was a convincing victor on points in a four round contest against Josh Quailey at Rollerworld, Derby.

He now has three wins and a draw from five outings as a professional, a record he feels should be better after a couple of controversial decisions.

Sandland’s latest fight was against a towering opponent who was having his third fight in the paid ranks after an impressive amateur career.

“I won every round,” said Sandland. “There was a lot of holding and the fight was a bit scrappy but it was a good win. It is hard to win away.”

Sandland fights out of Chris Aston’s Northern Fitness gym in Huddersfield and lives at Shay Lane, Ovenden.

He still works full time as a tiler and enjoys his under dog status, taking on and beating full time fighters in front of their home crowds.

Sandland is now ranked 14 among the British heavyweights and he is hoping to climb further.

“I am going for bigger things - hopefully a Central Area title later in the year,” he said.