Old Brodleians seal opening day win in Yorkshire One - and now have Hullensians in their sights

Old Brodleians secured an opening day bonus point victory as they started the new Yorkshire One season in fine fashion with a home win.

The hosts overcame an early 14-point deficit to eventually seal a 31-28 win over Beverley.

Old Brodleians secured an opening day win. Pic: Robin Sugden.

Despite an enthusiastic start which saw second row Alex Murphy come close to opening the Brods account in the early exchanges, it was Beverley who scored first.

Brods gave away a penalty under the Beverley posts and they broke free and ran in a fantastic length-of-the-field effort.

Minutes later they bagged a second after the hosts offered a straightforward interception pass.

The Woodhead boys were soon back in the match with Michael Briggs profiting from a break by the impressive Rob Jennings to crash over.

Just five minutes later Danny Chappell broke through to put Rob Jennings in for his first try of the campaign, with Georgiou converting both to level the scores at 14-14.

The visitors took advantage of confusion in the Brods’ defensive line to add a third and despite a Georgiou penalty to reduce the arrears, a fourth Beverley try followed when one of their wingers danced through to give the visitors a 28-17 interval lead.

Eight minutes after the restart the hosts scored when Briggs touched down for his second before Jennings followed suit to put the Brods ahead for the first time with a classy try after taking a precision pass from Chappell.

Georgiou slotted home his fifth effort of the day to add the extras and that is how it stayed as Brods sealed a fine comeback victory.

This Saturday they travel to face Hullensians.

Brods Head Coach Olly Akroyd will be happy with the first five league points secured in this year’s campaign.

However, he will be acutely aware of the stiff test that awaits his troops this weekend as they head to a notoriously difficult venue on the East coast.