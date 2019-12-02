Old Brodleians fly the flag for Yorkshire in fine cup win

Old Brodleians travelled to Northern to represent Yorkshire in the prestigious National Intermediate Cup first round and came away with a superb 27-12 victory.

Northern are renowned for their high-scoring back division and their early pressure earned a penalty that was converted after 10 minutes.

The Brods pack started to get into their stride and strong running from Murphy, Kafatolu and Pritchett worked a good position down the left and Rob Jennings broke the defensive line and dummied his way over the line for the first try of the game.

The hosts responded immediately with another penalty goal to regain the lead at 6-5 but the Hipperholme boys started to turn the screw with their settled scrum and a dominant line-out.

The back row secured good possession from maul and ruck and characteristic strong running from Jason Dodd took the visitors into Northern territory.

The home defence were unable to deal with the power of Cameron Wroot when he broke the first line of defence, and although defenders covered to try to stop his run, the determined Wroot crossed for a fine individual effort. Town’s conversion propelled Brods into a 12-6 lead with 25 minutes gone.

The visitors continued to control play and they extended their lead to 17-6 in first-half injury time when their scrum shunted Northern back and after the ball shot out of the scrum, Jimmy Hodkinson regathered and barged his way over the line in the corner.

The home side were much improved on the resumption and they dominated for the first 30 minutes of the half, with good inter-play between backs and forwards.

Brods had to call on their resolute defence and in midfield, Matt Carbutt, Phil Town and Michael Briggs stood firm, as did Ben Hoyle, Kyle Millward and Wroot, to frustrate the Northern backs.

But the home side earned two penalties that put them back in the game and the pressure was building with ten minutes to go, particularly when Brods were reduced to 14 following a yellow card.

The visiting fans breathed a huge sigh of relief when their side turned defence into attack with a break out from their own half and after a characteristic Michael Briggs carry took them into a good position, the ball was finally moved to the left where Jason Dodd scored in the corner to make it 22-12.

With eight minutes of injury time, Brods had to maintain focus and Dodd was unfortunate not to have as second try in the left corner.

But they were not to be denied and in a thrilling finish, with 15 men on the pitch, Brods pressed with a series of scrums and penalties and Jennings touched-down for the final score of the game.

It was a well earned victory against a high-scoring side well placed in Durham and Northumbrian League Division One.

Brods will host Westoe South Shield from the same league on February 22. The winners of that game will then represent the northeast against the northwest in the quarter-finals.