No panic in Siddal camp as they prepare for tough test against Underbank Rangers

There is “no panic” in the Siddal camp despite their current league position, insists joint-coach Gareth English.

The Chevinedge-based side have been on the end of a number of narrow defeats this year, leaving them with just four wins from their first 10 league outings.

Gareth English.

West Hull and Wath Brow Hornets are pulling away at the top of the table, but Siddal are only six points behind third place, having played a game less than the majority of the sides above them.

On Saturday, they welcome Underbank Rangers to Chevinedge, hoping to avenge a 12-6 defeat from earlier in the season.

The Huddersfield-based side have won five of their last six games, only losing to second-placed West Hull on May 18.

“Underbank are a good side, it will be a very tight game,” English said.

“But I am quietly confident that we can turn them over at home. It will be a tough game but if we turn up and perform we can beat them.”

He added: “It is one of those leagues this year, it is really tight. If you are not on your mettle for 80 minutes, you end up getting beat.

“So, it is just a very tight league and we have been on the wrong end of a few tight games.

“But if we can turn a couple of losses into wins, then we are right up there.

“There is no panic.”

Siddal are the only team in the bottom half of the NCL Premier Divsion with a positive points difference - highlighting the closeness of their defeats - despite losing more games than they have won.

Siddal have lost their last two games, which has seen them drop to eighth, but English is confident his side have the quality to put a winning run together.

He said: “We have lost two games on the bounce and shot down the table, that is the nature of the league this year.

“Everybody is beating everybody.

“If we can put a run together we can soon fire ourselves back into the play-off positions.”

English believes that Siddal have improved since the last campaign, and feels that their league position isn’t a true reflection of how they have played in 2019.

“It is a bit frustrating as a coach because we are not a million miles away,” he added.

“But looking at the league table, we are way down there.

“It is a bit frustrating at the minute, but I know the boys have got it in them.

“If we can just turn these 70, 75-minute performances into 80 minutes, we will be alright.

“Nobody has beat us by a big score, so there is nobody to fear in the league. We just need to keep going and turn these games around.”