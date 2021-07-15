No cricket action but Lightcliffe club diversifies with arrival of petanque

Players take part in petanque matches at Lightcliffe Cricket Club

Rastrick firsts were due to host Marsden but the game was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch, while the second team’s trip to Kirkheaton was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Both of Lightcliffe’s Bradford League games, for their first and second teams, against East Bierley were called off due to positive Covid-19 tests at the Bradford club.

Meanwhile, Lightcliffe Cricket Club has diversified its sporting activity at the club with the arrival of petanque.

The decision to bring the sport to the club is the brainchild of former batsman Mike Thomas.

The Bradford League club has a terrain, as the playing area is called, and a membership of 60. They meet on Wednesday and Sunday afternoons for friendly encounters, in which they are throwing their boules with increasing skill.

The club’s first competition will reach its conclusion on Sunday at 3.30pm.

Four groups of ten players have all completed their games, with the top two in each group progressing to the finals.

The eight quarter-finalists are Howard Jameson, Paul Smailes, Alan Greenwood, Chris Drake, James Horne, Roger Stead, club chairman Bob Horne and president John Brooke.