Lancashire League: Walsden beat Lowerhouse in Trophy contest

Walsden have wasted no time in adding another trophy to their collection.

The Lancashire League champions beat cup holders Lowerhouse by 92 runs away yesterday in the traditional eve-of-season contest for the Ron Singleton Colne Trophy.

Opener Jake Hooson showed the way, continuing his good form from Down Under recently with 86 at the top of the order to help propel the Scott Street men to 261-7.

The visitors had looked in trouble when Toxy Hussain sent back James Rawlinson and the Barker brothers, Nick and Stevie, to reduce Walsden to 32-3.

However, pro Umesh Karunaratne (46) helped Hooson add 98 and Joe Gale hit 44 off 28 balls. There were also useful contributions from Elliot Gilford (36 no) and Oliver Whitehead (22) as the total climbed.

Three early wickets for Walsden’s attacking spearhead Jamie Shackleton left Lowerhouse in trouble at 28-3

Professional Ockert Erasmus and Charlie Cottam added 59 before spinner Karunaratne trapped Erasmus leg before for 52 and Lowerhouse collapsed to 123-7.

Joe Martin (17) and Hussain (24 no) staged a mini revival but two wickets in two balls from Gale (4-32) ensured the home side fell well short at 169 all out.

Walsden host Burnley today while Todmorden head to Lowerhouse hoping to make it a miserable first weekend for their hosts.