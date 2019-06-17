Lancashire League: Sutcliffe stars for Tod

Todmorden continued their winning run in the Lancashire League with a 24-run home success over Church yesterday.

Andrew Sutcliffe’s side are up to seventh in Division One and the skipper played a key role against opponents Tod are still waiting to play in a much-delayed Worsley Cup tie.

It was tough going for the batsmen, Sutcliffe top scoring with 32 not out to get his side up to 131-8 off 50 overs after they had been 80-7.

Sutcliffe again took the new ball to good effect with 4-28 from 15 overs as Church laboured to 79-7 off 33 overs at the close after further rain. They had needed to have scored 104 runs to win.

The captain’s victims included newly-arrived South African pro Qaasim Adams for a duck.

Walsden’s game away to second-placed Norden failed to start and the defending champions slipped a place to fourth, 19 points behind leaders Burnley who beat Accrington by eight wickets.

RASTRICK’S hopes of reaching the Huddersfield League’s Sykes Cup semi-finals were dashed by division-higher Kirkburton at Round Hill yesterday.

Poor weather meant a late, late finish, Rastrick being all out for 188 in the fading light in pursuit of 264.