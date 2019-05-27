Kyle Scully extends unbeaten run

Halifax boxer Kyle Scully earned a fifth successive victory as a professional when gaining a comfortable decision over Lee Connelly at the Elland Road Pavilion on Saturday night, writes Jacob Kilbride.

The Halifax ABC product won a 40-36 decision and has not yet lost a round in the paid ranks.

Scully, 22, is typically a fast starter but he made a more conservative opening against Connelly, a former opponent of ex-Olympians Luke Campbell and Joe Cordina and whose tight guard proved a tough nut to crack.

Scully enjoyed more success in the second round with his rapid right hands ensuring some reddening around Connelly’s eyes.

A flashy combination in the third, with Connelly on the ropes, was Scully’s best work of the fight but his Chesterfield opponent fought gamely until the final bell.

Scully is expected to fight next in either August or September, allowing time off while his partner gives birth. He is also expected to move up into six round contests in the autumn.