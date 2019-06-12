Junior World Championships: Halifax’s Luke picked for GB

Halifax gymnast Luke Whitehouse (16) has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Hungary from June 27 to 30.

The event is the first of its kind and will give the artistic gymnasts experience of competing against the very best in the world.

With 63 nations represented, some of the stars of the future will be present.

The competition takes place at the 5,500-seat Audi Arena in Gyor, Hungary, with 42 medals up for grabs.

All teams consist of just three gymnasts per nation with both the all-around and team podium places decided at the end of qualification for both the men and women’s competitions.

Luke will compete with Sam Mostowfi from Pegasus, Maidstone and Jasper Smith-Gordon from Woking Gymnastics Club.

Luke trains at Leeds Gymnastics Club under the guidance of coaches Dave Murray and Andy Butcher and is a member of Great Britain’s Junior Top Squad as part of the World Class Programme.