Joe Percy 10k: Sutcliffe shows the way

Halifax Harriers’ Johanna Sutcliffe was the first lady at Holmfirth Harriers’ Joe Percy 10k in Huddersfield.

She clocked 39:53 to win by nine seconds from Stainland’s Mags Beever, who was part of a winning Lions team.

Harriers’ Helen Ward also showed her impressive improvements are continuing to finish as fourth lady in 42.21 (first F35), only a few seconds outside her PB time which was set on a much flatter course.

The Lions fielded a large team of around 65 runners and the ladies pipped Stadium Runners to the win. Beever’s support came from Stefanie Hopkins, Sally Caton, Michelle Rogerson, Suzanne Patterson, Victoria Armstrong, Gaby Ferris, Zoe Greenhow, Helen Armitage and Amanda Zito.

The Joe Percy race, around Thurstonland and Farnley Tyas in South Huddersfield, starts with a steady climb in the first 800 metres before the two lap course with 500 feet of ascent. Most runners’ times are a couple of minutes slower than when running on a flat course.

Harriers men were led home by Ben Crowther in sixth place with an excellent time of 34:49. Michael Gaughan was next in 37:48.

Possibly the biggest surprise of the night for Harriers was a brilliant PB of 38:22 for under 16 runner James Johnson in only his second race over this distance. Just one second behind came Ian Whitehouse in 38:23 with the older of the Johnson family, Harry, clocking 38:51.

The Lions men were third on the night, with Matthew Pierson the fastest in fifth place overall, clocking 34:38.

A number of runners were delighted to achieve 10K personal bests, including Gavin Foster and Michelle Rogerson.

Other Harriers times: Michael King 38:58, Andrew Wiggins 40:57, Will Stewart 41:06, James O’Rourke 41:10, David Ingle 41:42 (second M55), Will Carver 42:00, Robert Hick 44:48, Lee Cattermole 45:44, Tim Pegg 45:49, Richard Palethorpe 46:29, David Nutton 46:32, Marc Rocheteau 46:13, Angela Clarke 46:56, Paul Hopkinson 48:09, Mark Gaughan 48:09, Ian Giles 48:15, Nigel Taylor 48:18, Sean Moorland 48:32, Paul Bunker 48:44, Raymond Hall 49:11 (first M70), Sophie Kelly 49:10, Sharon Cousen 51:08, John Moore 52:44, Martin Ellis 52:28, Samantha Layfield 53:18, Jane Hobson 53:20, Keith Midgley 53:56 (third M65), Rachel McCauley 54:21, Heath Reilly 55:29, Bethan Davies 55:58, Dennis O’Keefe 58:27, Jane Stewart 58:39 (second F60), Deborah Kirkbride 59:14, Monica Gallagher 59:31, Jazz Sandhu 60:40, Penny Bottomley 61:49, Jude Baines 63:01, David Cooper 63:00.

Other Lions prizewinners: 1st M35 Ed Hyland, 1st F50 Helen Armitage, 1st F65 Virginia Lewin, 2nd M40 Darren Reece, 2nd W40 Margaret Beever, 2nd F45 Sally Caton, 2nd M50 Darren Young, 2nd F50 Amanda Zito, 3rd F35 Victoria Armstrong, 3rd M45 Paul Senior, 3rd M50 Simon Rawnsley.