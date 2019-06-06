Huddersfield Cricket League: Elland seek consistency

PROMOTION FROM the Championship remains the aim for Elland, who travel to bottom side Almondbury on Saturday with their sights on a place in the top four.

The Hullen Edge side beat visitors Lascelles Hall by 31 runs in a game of fluctuating fortunes last weekend, and one which rather reflected their season so far.

Rhys Newman made 55 but Elland were in trouble at 101-7 before skipper Jack Hendy made 63 to lift the home total to 199 all out.

Hall batted solidly at the top of their order and looked set to mount a challenge at 123-3 but it had been slow going and they lost their last seven wickets for the addition of 45 runs.

Elland spokesman Ben Speak said: “It has been an inconsistent start to the season. We started off well, then dropped down to seventh after a couple of losses.

“We bounced back well on Saturday with an important win that took us back up to fifth and well within reach of the promotion spots.

Speak said it had been “a great captain’s knock” by Hendy last weekend and the other good performances so far in 2019 had come from several players.

Peter Dobson was the leading wicket-taker, Paul Winrow had 183 runs at an average of 91 and there had been 50s from Greg Alexander, James Lee, Joshua Ramdoo and Rhys Newman.

“That shows we have real strength in depth,” said Speak.

“There are a couple of important weeks coming up for us as we look to push back towards the top of the table.”