Holdsworth and Barker win pairs title

Akroydon Victoria’s Dale Holdsworth won the Sowerby Bridge CGBA’s George Parkin Men’s Pairs for a third time on Sunday, this time with Daniel Barker.

They edged past home players Martin Murphy and Bernard Megson 15-14 in the final at West End.

Holdsworth, who was successful previously in 2015 and 2017, and Barker opened their campaign against Michael Skwarek and John Sharp. They had control throughout in a close tussle, winning 15-13.

In their second round match, against 2016 champions Steve Lowther and Nigel Mitchell (Elland Cricket & Bowling Club), they bowled superbly, scoring two fours in stopping their opponents from scoring.

Their semi-final opponents were Mark Holden, himself a winner in 2014, and Graham Roberts. After taking a lead at 8-2, the pairs were level at nine before Holdsworth and Barker moved away to win 15-10.

In the other half of the draw, Murphy and Megson drew defending champions Philip Holroyd and John Halliday (Hill Crest). After taking an 8-0 lead, the pairs were level at nine before Murphy and Megson edged home 15-13.

Their next match was against Elland Cricket and Bowling Club’s John Holden and Stuart Rodd. The West End pair were in control throughout to win 15-5.

In the semi-final, they faced Martin Greenwood and Brendan Malone (Siddal), who had both won previously with different partners. The Siddal pair looked in control at 14-11 but a miscommunication allowed their opponents in to scrape home by 15-14.

The West End pair establishing leads of 6-3 and 13-5 in the final but then faltered as Holdsworth and Barker improved.

A poor lead at what turned out to be the last end, when leading 14-12, allowed the Akroydon Vics pair to register three chalks to win the match and title.