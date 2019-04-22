Heavy Woollen Cup: Barkisland beat Rastrick in derby

Barkisland and Elland will be in Wednesday’s draw for the second round of the Heavy Woollen Cup after wins yesterday.

Barkisland had a five-wicket success in a Calderdale derby at home to section lower Huddersfield League side Rastrick in spite of a century from visiting batsman Majid Khan.

Khan hit 125 not out to help the visitors post 259-7 and test the home side’s nerve after Barkisland’s heavy league defeat against Moorlands the previous day.

The home side proved up to the challenge with Matthew Weston (64) and Jake Finch (55) to the fore.

There was also a century for Elland’s James Lee in a 105-run win over Gomersall. Lee, a Tasmanian first grade batsman with a UK passport, made 103 not out in the Hullen Edge side’s 271-5.

Visitors Gomersal made 166 all out in reply with Graham Hilton (53) their top scorer.