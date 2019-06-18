Halifax Sunday League: Hill and Saints earn final showdown

BIRKBY Rose Hill and Buttershaw St Paul’s will contest this year’s Rod Warhurst Cup final at Rastrick on Sunday, July 7.

Contrary to earlier scores which suggested otherwise, Birkby Rose Hill won a thrilling match at Triangle by one wicket.

Buttershaw were convincing 128-run winners at Copley in the other semi-final.

Birkby, who returned to the Halifax Sunday League in 2017, play their Saturday cricket in the Huddersfield League.

Buttershaw’s first and second teams play in the Bradford League. They are in their second season of Halifax Sunday League action.

Tom Kenworthy made 76 and Joe Janicwiez 37 at the top of the Triangle order. Mehrab Tufail (4-46) made inroads but Cameron Bruce made 36 off 24 balls to lift the home total to 234-8.

Waheed Hanjif (66) led the Birkby response and he and Abshar Hussain (54) added 103 after the visitors had slipped to 44-4.

When the visitors lost their last wicket on 197, Triangle were almost there but Rizwan Shabir (42 not out) and last man Qasim Hussain (7 not out) snatched an exciting win for the visitors.

The game at Copley was more one-sided with opener Andrew Pinfield and No 6 Luke Barker both retiring after reaching three figures as Buttershaw totalled 222.

It was a third century of the season on a Sunday for Pinfield, who won Halifax League honours with Jer Lane and has successfully managed the league’s select side. He is currently averaging 363!

James Hoyle (4-55) and Stuart Hazelton (3-34) were among the wickets for Copley, who struggled with the bat and were 94 all out.

Dan Bolland (3-18) soon had them 1-2 and Copley were 37-5 before some resistance kept Buttershaw waiting for victory.