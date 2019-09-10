Halifax's Hannah Cockroft hits season's best time at BWAA Grand Prix

HANNAH COCKROFT hit a season's best time in the 100m at the British Wheelchair Athletics Association Grand Prix at Stoke Mandeville Stadium last weekend.

The Halifax-born athlete pushed her fastest time since the 2017 World Championships, where she won a trio of golds in the 100m, 400m and 800m T34 class.

The 27-year-old already has five Paralympic golds to her name and said on social media: "Super happy with my performances this weekend.

"Season's best in the 100m and the fastest time I have pushed since the World Championships in 2017.

"Not too shabby after a week of training. Finally getting back to the athlete that I want to be."

Cockroft holds the world records for the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m in the T34 class and the T34 Paralympic records at 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m.

Along with her five Paralympic golds, Cockroft has also won 10 World Championship golds in a glittering career.