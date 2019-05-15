Halifax Parish Cup: Tough tie for holders

If Warley are to retain the Halifax Parish Cup it looks as if they are destined to have to do it the hard way.

After safely negotiating a tough first 2019 hurdle at Mytholmroyd on Sunday, James Cooper’s side will face useful Premier Division opposition again in round two with Sowerby Bridge due to visit on Sunday, June 2.

It was the only all-Premier tie in last night’s draw, made at Copley CC, and the pair will also meet at Paradise Lane in the league this Saturday.

Second Division side Luddenden Foot will get a chance to add to Sunday’s scalp of Sowerby St Peter’s. Copley will be the next top section side to try their luck at High Lea Green.

Greetland and Leymoor beat opposition from one division higher in the first round of the Halifax League’s flagship knockout competition but they will not be expected to make further progress.

Greetland host last year’s beaten finalists Triangle while Leymoor travel to the 2018 league runners-up Thornton.

Crossley Shield holders Illingworth will host Bridgeholme in the second round of the second teams’ competition.

DRAWS - Parish Cup: Blackley v Booth, Great Horton PC v Shelf Northowram HT, Greetland v Triangle, Luddenden Foot v Copley, Outlane v Mount, Stones v Illingworth St Mary’s, Thornton v Leymoor, Warley v Sowerby Bridge.

Crossley Shield: Booth v Sowerby Bridge, Bradley & Colnebridge v Thornton, Clayton v Copley, Illingworth St Mary’s v Bridgeholme, Mount v Blackley, Shelf Northowram HT v Luddenden Foot, SBCI v Bradshaw, Sowerby St Peter’s v Great Horton PC.