Halifax Cricket League: Triangle to meet Buttershaw in final

Triangle and Buttershaw St Paul’s will contest this year’s Rod Warhurst Cup final at Rastrick on Sunday, July 7.

Triangle beat visitors Birkby Rose Hill by 37 runs in a 32 overs per side game yesterday while Buttershaw were convincing 128-run winners at Copley in the other semi-final.

It is 16 years since Triangle last lifted the trophy while Buttershaw, who play their Saturday cricket in the Bradford League, are in their second season of Halifax Sunday League action.

Tom Kenworthy made 76 and Joe Janicwiez 37 at the top of the Triangle order. Mehrab Tufail (4-46) made inroads but Cameron Bruce made 36 off 24 balls to lift the home total to 234-8.

Waheed Hanjif (66) led the Birkby response and he and Abshar Hussain (54) added 103 after the visitors had slipped to 44-4.

Hanif eventually became a third victim for veteran Roger Smith and the late Birkby batsmen were unable to score quickly enough to earn their side a day in the spotlight. Birkby finished on 197-9.

The game at Copley was more one-sided with opener Andrew Pinfield and No 6 Luke Barker both retiring after reaching three figures as Buttershaw totalled 222.

It was a third century of the season on a Sunday for Pinfield, who won Halifax League honours with Jer Lane and has successfully managed the league’s select side. He is currently averaging 363!

James Hoyle (4-55) and Stuart Hazelton (3-34) were among the wickets for Copley, who struggled with the bat and were 94 all out.

Dan Bolland (3-18) soon had them 1-2 and Copley were 37-5 before some resistance kept Buttershaw waiting for victory.