Halifax Cricket League: Junior T20 starts at Sowerby Bridge

The Zwingo Halifax Junior Cricket League Under-19 T20 starts at Sowerby Bridge CC on Friday (6.30).

The competition runs for six weeks on Fridays with the final at Mytholmroyd on July 26.

A Pink ball, black sight screens, music, smoke machines, fireworks, coloured clothing and franchised teams all make this what the organisers believe is the best junior cricket competition in the region.

The first match sees last year’s victorious team, the Northern Knights, take on the Southern Spartans.

Players were selected by the franchise owners - Best Heating for the Knights and the Cricket Asylum Foundation for the Spartans - from a squad of 56 at the T20 Draft at Copley.

Each squad consists of 14 players with two in each side aged between 19 and 21. Players are drawn from Calderdale and the surrounding area with some guest appearances from young players from both Bradford and Huddersfield and Lancashire.

There will be food and drink at the game and all are welcome.

Squads - Knights: Matthew Harrison, Myles Harrison, Liam Senior, Joshua Dodd, Alicia Smith, Jacob Whitehouse, Tom Stott, Charlie Holt-Conway, Ollie Hosker, Tom Hosker (MVP), Jack Ward, Matthew Crowther (Capt), Adam Spendalow, Archie Horsfield.

Spartans: Adam Scott, Max Rawson, Alex Kennedy, Kieron Collins, Dominic Anderson, Harris Cunningham, Harry Finch (Capt), Alex Kaye, Jasper Male, Jarred Moore, Alex Midgeley, Ben Cliff, Matthew Weston (MVP), Jacob Slator.