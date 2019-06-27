Halifax Cricket League: Cup semi-final draws

Booth’s Broad Fold Park ground is set to host another big Parish Cup game next month.

The Spenser Wilson Halifax League champions knocked out holders Warley on Sunday and they have been paired with Premier Division leaders Illingworth St Mary’s in the semi-finals on Sunday, July 14.

While the 2016 and 2017 cup winners will be pleased with another home draw, Illingworth will be cursing their luck having been drawn away in every round so far this year.

Shelf Northowram Hedge Top will host Thornton in the other tie and both will be seeking a rare final appearance.

If the game is as good as last Saturday’s league clash between the pair - Hedge Top won by one wicket off the next-to-last ball - spectators should be in for a treat.

The cup draws took place at Booth last night and there was also home club interest in the second teams’ competition, the Crossley Shield.

Booth got arguably the toughest draw possible with a trip to Mount, the only team above them in the Premier Seconds table.

Luckless Thornton got another away tie, against a Sowerby St Peter’s side who are just above them in the Premier standings.

DRAWS - Parish Cup: Booth v Illingworth St Mary’s, Shelf Northowram Hedge Top v Thornton.

Crossley Shield: Mount v Booth, Sowerby St Peter’s v Thornton.