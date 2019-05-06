Halifax Bowling Association: Malcolm and Sue take title

Malcolm and Sue Griffiths won the Halifax Association’s Mixed Pairs, sponsored by Well Bowled, at Sowerby T & BC on Sunday.

The defeated defending champions Brian Hildred and Julie Marsden by 15-12 in the final.

The Griffiths had a bye into the first round where they fell behind by 6-10 against Ian Crossland and Jean Gornall. After recovering to draw level at 10-10, they went on to win by 15-12.

They made a better start in their quarter-final against Martin Greenwopd and Tracie Atkinson to lead by 10-4. Two pairs by Atkinson and Greenwood reduced the gap to two chalks but they got no closer as the Griffiths held on to win by 15-12.

They dominated from the start In the semi-final, establishing a 10-2 lead over John Hartley and Sandra Greenwood and going on to win by 15-5.

Hildred and Marsden had to negotiate a extra preliminary round game and were 4-7 down against David Helliwell and Christine Pilling. They went ahead with a break of six before eventually winning by 15-11.

That proved to be their closest game. They won their next game, against Neil Slattery and S.Dyson by 15-5 and repeated the score line in the quarter-final against Simon and Bev Clayton. They reached the final with a 15-3 victory over Phillip and Pauline Holroyd.

In the final, the Griffiths won the first two ends to lead by 4-0 and pulled further ahead to lead by 9-4. Hildred and Marsden fought back with a break of eight to lead by 12-9 but failed to score again as the Griffiths ran out to claim the trophy.

First round scores: S & L Lowther 7 K Mullin/S Martin 15, V Senior/M Thompson 13 J Hartley/S Greenwood 15, Crossland/J Gornall 12 M & S Griffiths 15,; J Senior/A Thompson 14 T Atkinson/M Greenwood 15, N Slattery/S Dyson 5 M & S Griffiths 15, S & B Clayton 15 J Leeming/P Wood 10, R & I Smith 13, P & P Holroyd 15, T & K Bannister 6 B Malone/C Ness 15.

Quarter-final scores: Mullin/Martin 4 Hartley/Greenwood 15, M & S Griffiths 15 Atkinson/Greenwood 12, Hildred/Marsden 15 S & B Clayton 5, P & P Holroyd 15 Malone/Ness 13.