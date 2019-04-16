Flat Caps 10k: Crossfield wins in record time

The second running of the Flat Caps 10K, organised by Sowerby Bridge Snails founder Jodie Smith, saw double the competitors of the previous year, a new course record and plenty of runners wearing flat caps.

The race, based at Sowerby Bridge Cricket Club, took in the hills above Sowerby Bridge and raised £3000 for The Christie Foundation cancer charity.

The winner, Halifax Harriers Joe Crossfield, now holds the record time for the course at 39.03.

Second place in a maximum field of 258 runners went to Abbey Runners’ Ross Armstrong with Snails’ Sean Suttle taking third.

The female winner was Queensbury RC member Joanne Horan, who finished in 46:52 for 22nd position overall. She was followed by Bingley Harriers’ Vicky Omelianowicz and Judith Cole.

A tough course was described by one runner as like a fell race on the roads.

Jodie Smith was delighted with how the day had unfolded. “It was another amazing day and the weather was so much better than last year,” she said.

“Raising treble the amount of money than 2018 makes it all worthwhile. The money will help so many at the hospital.”

Snails members turned out in numbers, both running and marshalling.

Sarah Badrick of the Flat Caps Badrick group, which raises money for the Christie Foundation, added: “The marshals were amazing and we had lots of runners telling us how great and encouraging they were.”

Smith added: “It’s been a whirlwind and I can’t remember most of it but thanks to all the volunteers from the Snails and beyond, especially Jonathan Moon, Richard Smith and David Gee. See you all in April 2020!”

Results – Top 15 men: Joseph Crossfield (Halifax Harriers) 39:0; 2, Ross Armstrong (Abbey Runners) 39:17; 3, Sean Suttle (Sowerby Bridge Snails) 41:0; 4, Tom Needham (Bingley Harriers) 41:0; 5, Jamie Dos Anjos 42:01; 6, Gregg Taylor (St Albans Striders) 42:02; 7, Henry Bettany 43:12: 8, Lee Shaw (Queensbury RC) 43:25; 9, Craig Pickard 43:40; 10, Aaron Stevens (Selby Striders) 43:59; 11, Richard Smith (Sowerby Bridge Snails) 44:41; 12, Wayne Taylor (Lonely Goat RC) 45:17; 13, Alejandro Vidal45:24; 14, Colin Williams (Ilkley Harriers) 45:35; 15, Eric Ambler (Sowerby Bridge Snails) 45:41.

Top 15 women: 1, Joanne Horan (Queensbury RC) 46:52; 2, Vicky Omelianowicz (Bingley Harriers) 47:23; 3, Judith Cole 53:01; 4, Jenny Hart 54:22; 5, Hazel Pike (Spenborough AC) 54:50; 6, Hannah James (55:10); 7, Kathryn Parker (Selby Striders) 55:34; 8, Donna Gardner (Oldham & Royton H & AC) 56:07; 9, Tracy Keeling 56:14; 10, Tracey Tynan (Littleborough Runners) 56:50; 11, Alice Copley 57:09; 12, Sally Shacklock (Halifax Harriers) 57:23; 13, Debbie Riley 57:16; 14, Megan Nelson 57:32; 15, Rachel McCauley (Halifax Harriers) 57:48.