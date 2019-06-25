Federation National League: Halifax stay unbeaten

The Halifax and District team made it two wins out of two in Division Two of the Federation’s National League with a 23-9 success over Bury and District on Sunday.

The home squad won 10-4 at Luddenden Foot BC and the away players did almost as well with a 9-5 success at the tricky Turton BC green.

Honours were even over the first eight jacks at Luddenden Foot but Halifax produced a late flourish, winning the last four contests for a comfortable result.

Anchor man Mark McGorlick (Akroydon Victoria) have the best individual result in the home leg with a 21-10, closely followed by opening jack Clive Austin (Mytholmroyd) with a 21-12 win.

Over at Turton, with its steep slope on one side of the green, Halifax were well placed throughout in spite of fielding three replacements.

They had two winners from the first four, three from the second four and two from the last four with No 12 and captain Tom Gasson (Hove Edge) clinching the aggregate two points with a 21-9 win, also ensuring Halifax the four aggregate points.

Of the replacements, Andy Balmforth (Greetland) won to 16 and John Williamson (Akroydon Victoria) had an amazing game to win by a single chalk. After trailing 13-4, he reeled off 11 winning ends to reach all-but. He then conceded seven points over the next five ends for the game to reach 20-20 before Williamson snatched victory at the 29th end.

Equally remarkable was the game of Andrew Gallagher (Luddenden Foot). He trailed for two thirds of the contest and was nearing defeat at 10-17 but then won the next six ends and finished with five pairs to win 21-17.

The result leaves Halifax second in the table, two points behind Fylde but with a match in hand.

The next match is against Wallasey on July 28. The date clashes with the Yorkshire County Team Knockout, meaning Halifax will have to field three teams on that date.

Scores (Halifax names first) - at Luddenden Foot: C Austin (Mytholmroyd BC) 21 L Cropper 12, D Holdsworth (Akroydon Vics) 21 m Stretch 13, R Hitchen (Elland WMC) 15 D Wright 21, B Malone (Siddal Park) 21 S Edgar 14, T Beeden (Hove Edge) 10 W Usher 21, P Ingleby (Elland WMC) 21 G Downs 12, M Holden (Elland C & BC) 16 J Johnson 21, G Coates (Akroydon Victoria) 20 R Church 21, G McCafferty (Asa Briggs) 21 M Halliwell 15, G Swain (Luddenden Foot) 21 J Woodward 13, J Senior (Elland WMC) 21 C Chapman 17, M McGorlick (Akroydon Victoria) 21 T Fahy 10.

At Turton BC: K Bannister (Mytholmroyd BC) 11 L Bleakley 21, K Hatzer (Hove Edge) 21 L Evans 16, N Slattery 16 I Turell 21, J Williamson (Akroydon Victoria) 21 M Toth 20, A Gallagher (Luddenden Foot) 21 A Rukin 17, P Birkhead (Greenroyd) 13 B Hardman 21, A Balmforth (Greetland) 21 C Bly 16, G Reay (Clayton Victoria) 21 P McGuirk 16, A Bray (Hove Edge) 18 T Lytham (Whitefield) 21, T Bannister (Mytholmroyd BC) 20 N Turrell 21, M Regan (Brighouse Sports) 21 R Evans 17, T Gasson (Hove Edge) 21 C Ireland 9.