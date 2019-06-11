Elland Bowling Association: Coates and Barker triumph

Gareth Coates and Danny Barker (Akroyd Vics) won the Elland Association’s Open Pairs Trophy, sponsored by Briggs Priestley Ltd, with a hard fought 15-12 victory over Tom Robertshaw and Simon Robinson (Stainland) at Hipperholme BC.

The final produced some excellent bowling from both pairs. The Stainland duo took a 4-0 lead before the game swung towards the victors with Coates bowling an impressive line and length, ably assisted by Barker, to establish a commanding 13-4 lead.

Robertshaw and Robinson regained the jack and bowled a difficult long mark across the corners to reply with five singles and a three to close the gap to 13 -12.

However, they bowled a loose end to allow the Vics duo a winning pair.

Coates and Barker had begun the day by beating John Holden and Stuart Rodd (Elland C & BC) in a close game, just getting home by 15-13 with Barker in particular leading well on a short mark across the middle.

Their quarter final was against Adam Ward and Mark Maguire (Dalton), winners in 2017. The game was a bit of a damp squib, with Coates and Barker winning 15-2.

In their semi-final, they were up against formidable opponents in Mark Holden and Graham Roberts (Elland C & BC), who opened with a single and pair.

Barker and Coates responded with a pair and a three andthe scores peeled at 7, 9 and 11. Holden and Roberts just had the upper hand at 14-12 but Coates saved the game with a powerful and accurate strike to remove the scoring wood and secure a pair for 14 across. Barker then led out and with a near perfect wood gained a 15-14 victory.

Robinson and Robertshaw began against Ruth Whitworth and Annaliesa Burke-Thompson (Elland C & BC), who despite some good woods were always in arrears, the Stainland pair winning 15- 5.

Quarter-final opponents Robert and Paul Cestrone (Kingston) were in the game at 4 across but Robertshaw and Robinson then bowled really well to win 15-6.

Their semi-final opponents were Siddal’s Brendon Malone and Cathy Ness.

The Stainland pair led 7-1 and 10-5 but their opponents fought back with a pair and a three to level at 10 across.

The wheels then fell off and Robinson and Robertshaw finished with a single and a panful to secure their place in the final.

Quarter-finals: R & P Cestone 6, S Robertshaw & S Robinson 15, N Parker & S Clayton 7, B Malone & C Ness 15, A. Ward & M Maguire 2, D Barker & G Coates 15, M Holden & G Roberts 15, D Ryding & M Atkinson 4.

The Halifax Association Men’s Merit, sponsored by Grosvenors Butchers, will be played at Hill Crest BC, Sowerby Bridge on Sunday.

Entries will be accepted up to 10.30am with play scheduled to begin at 11.00am.