Challenge Cup: Screen test for Halifax at Bulls

Halifax’s clash with Bradford Bulls in the quarter-finals of the Coral Challenge Cup will be shown live on BBC 2.

The match at Odsal Stadium will kick off at 2.45pm on Sunday, June 2.

The cameras will be making a return trip to Odsal, having seen John Kear’s side beat Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos 24-22 on Saturday.

Halifax were easy winners at Dewsbury on Friday, having also knocked out a top flight side in London Broncos in the previous round.

The winners at Odsal will become the first non-Super League club to reach the semi-finals for 13 years.

The other three quarter-finals will also been screened with the Thursday clash between Hull FC and Catalans Dragons and the Friday meeting of Hull KR and Warrington Wolves both on Sky Sports and the Saturday game between St Helens and Wakefield Trinity live on BBC 1.