Calder Valley Fell Runners' juniors shine in English Schools Championships

Noah de Wit, Clara McKee, Wynn Standish and Thomas Mckee. Picture: Helen Flage

Runners from across the country took on the course that included a challenging steep ascent up the open fell above Sedbergh.

Clare Mckee (Calder High) ran a fantastic race and stormed into first place winning both the Year 7 and Year 7 girls race. Joseph Stone (Ryburn School) was 10th, Noah de Wit (Calder High) finished 39th and Ted Parker (Ryburn School) claimed 71st in the Year 7 race.

Thomas Mckee came in 13th and Wynn Standish came 62nd in a competitive field of 131 runners in the Year 8/9 race. James Aitken had a solid run in the Year 11/12 event.

Clara McKee. Picture: Helen Flage

The prizes were presented by fell runner Nicky Spinks.

Thomas McKee. Picture: Helen Flage