Brods return to action with home success over Selby

Old Brodleians returned to action with a 20-5 home win over Selby in Yorkshire One as they kept in touch with leaders and local rivals Heath.

Brods took the lead when an excellent sequence involving the Georgiou brothers was halted five metres short of the line.

But the momentum was with Brods and Jimmy Hodkinson arrived at the base of the ruck to pick up and dart to the line.

The conversion was missed, but Brods’ pace was too much for the visitors and Phil Town found acres of space on the right flank to run in their second try .

Again the conversion went wide, but Brods maintained their strong running and excellent support work. The front row of Vento, Dawson and Bennie Pritchett were carrying well, repeatedly crossing the advantage line and Brods were dominating the line out.

Joe Kafatolu was industrious throughout and Dom Georgiou was a constant threat down the left flank and, having gained a good position deep inside the Selby red zone, a dominant ruck from Brods provided ball for Hodkinson who broke blind down the right to scamper over and score in the corner to make it 15-0 after half an hour.

Selby finally got a toe hold in the Brods 22 to test the home sides defence. The Hipperholme boys were up to the task and with some excellent clearances by Chris Georgiou relieving the pressure Brods made it to half-time without conceding.

Brods started the second half with more strong forward play and Danny Vento was the man in possession as they scored a fourth try to secure a bonus point.

Selby stuck to their task and were rewarded with a consolation try 15 minutes into the second half when they finally stretched the home defence and scored wide on the left.